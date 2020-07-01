Abstract

We live in a technology-saturated world, evidenced by widespread, global use of the Internet and other forms of technology. Technology offers nearly limitless connectivity, information-sharing, and communication. Unfortunately, with these opportunities come risks, especially for children, and pediatric healthcare providers have a responsibility to be aware and informed of these risks and how to respond. This article provides a breakdown of the broad phenomenon of electronic aggression and offers practice implications for healthcare providers.

