Brandau M, Ray S. J. Pediatr. Health Care 2021; 35(1): 132-140.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.pedhc.2020.07.010

33317835

We live in a technology-saturated world, evidenced by widespread, global use of the Internet and other forms of technology. Technology offers nearly limitless connectivity, information-sharing, and communication. Unfortunately, with these opportunities come risks, especially for children, and pediatric healthcare providers have a responsibility to be aware and informed of these risks and how to respond. This article provides a breakdown of the broad phenomenon of electronic aggression and offers practice implications for healthcare providers.


Language: en

Adolescents; mental health; bullying; technology

