Citation
Brandau M, Ray S. J. Pediatr. Health Care 2021; 35(1): 132-140.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33317835
Abstract
|
We live in a technology-saturated world, evidenced by widespread, global use of the Internet and other forms of technology. Technology offers nearly limitless connectivity, information-sharing, and communication. Unfortunately, with these opportunities come risks, especially for children, and pediatric healthcare providers have a responsibility to be aware and informed of these risks and how to respond. This article provides a breakdown of the broad phenomenon of electronic aggression and offers practice implications for healthcare providers.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescents; mental health; bullying; technology