Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to determine whether ease of access to alcohol at the neighborhood level moderates the impact of familial liability and marital status on risk for alcohol use disorder (AUD).



METHOD: Individuals in Sweden were divided into those residing in a neighborhood with (n = 14.1%) versus without (n = 85.9%) an alcohol outlet (bars/nightclubs or government stores). AUD was detected through national medical, legal, and pharmacy registries. Using an additive model predicting AUD registration over 5 years in 1,624,814 individuals, we tested for interactions between the presence of outlets in the individuals' neighborhoods and familial risk for externalizing syndromes and marital status.



RESULTS: In both males and females, we found positive and significant interactions in the prediction of AUD between the presence versus absence of a nearby alcohol outlet with (a) familial risk and (b) single and divorced versus married status. Similar but nonsignificant interactions were seen between nearby outlets and widowed versus married status. These results changed little when all cases with prior AUD were removed from the sample. For males, most of the interaction arose from the proximity of bars/nightclubs, whereas for females the results varied across different kinds of outlets.



CONCLUSIONS: Environments that provide easy access to alcohol augment the impact of a range of risk factors for AUD, especially familial vulnerability and the reduced social constraints associated with single, divorced, and widowed marital status.

