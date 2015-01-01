Abstract

The rates of physician burnout, depression, and suicide have been on the rise over the past 50 years. Despite increased attention to these topics over the past decade these numbers have remained steady. In the age of SARS-Cov-2 and COVID-19 these numbers are predicted to show a steep increase due to the increased work demands, social isolation, decreased self-care, and increased exposure to emotionally traumatic events at work and home. The potential solutions to these issues generally remain the same; however, we are now in an environment with even more barriers to those solutions.

