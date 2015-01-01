Abstract

Returning to work following an acquired brain injury (ABI, e.g. traumatic brain injury, stroke, infection, hypoxia) is a key aim for many survivors and is a marker of return to normality. For their managers and colleagues at work, there is also good will to support this process. The survivor may have played a pivotal role in the company/organization for many years before the injury, their skills are valuable and also many close working relationships and friendships have been developed over the years (many of us spend more time with our work colleagues than our family or other friends). Many employers are committed to supporting disability in the workplace.



However, this good will can change over time which can be a very confusing experience for all concerned. There are generally five key challenges that are either myths/assumptions held by those supporting survivors back to work. But often these do not hold up over time, or are unspoken 'elephants in the room' that challenge all involved.



The first myth is that a phased return-to-work process after ABI is similar to other health conditions. The degree of post-injury recovery of function in the workplace (i.e. the ability for the employee to resume all of their duties, perform well and be satisfied in their role) is dependent on the type of brain injury, the nature of post-injury physical and cognitive disabilities, but also the interaction of these factors with the unique work environment in each organization and the work role itself.



Many employers and occupational health providers are used to incrementally increasing hours and responsibilities during a phased return to work. However, recovery and performance after ABI can be impacted by fatigue from mental stimulation and sensory processing issues. As such the incremental stages of a phased return to work may be shaped by increasing the business of the work environment, contact with other employees, including a key element of home working, or implementing a unique schedule of activity and rest. Importantly, reviewing progress through phases of return to work and making decisions regarding increasing demands need to be guided by experts in neurorehabilitation.



The second common challenge is a myth is that adjustments/supports in the workplace should primarily focus on physical disability. Common adjustments...

