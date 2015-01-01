Abstract

Pole sport is a relatively new athletic sport that is gaining increasing popularity and for which national and international championships are held. It evolved from pole dance and harbours the risk of falls from heights of up to three metres. Currently, no studies on pole sport injuries are available. This is the first description of a small series of five pole sport injuries. A retrospective review of the case histories and radiological findings was performed, and in addition, a follow-up interview was carried out. All the patients were female and had a mean age of 27.2 years. Most injuries were located in the head, neck or spine. The use of proper training equipment like landing mats and grip aids could probably reduce accidents.

Language: en