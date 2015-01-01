SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Daly Z, Slemon A, Richardson CG, Salway T, McAuliffe C, Gadermann AM, Thomson KC, Hirani S, Jenkins EK. Psychiatry Res. 2020; 295: e113631.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.psychres.2020.113631

PMID

33310417

Abstract

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many jurisdictions, including Canada, have made use of public health measures such as COVID-19 quarantine to reduce the transmission of the virus. To examine associations between these periods of quarantine and mental health, including suicidal ideation and deliberate self-harm, we examined data from a national survey of 3000 Canadian adults distributed between May 14-29, 2020. Notably, participants provided the reason(s) for quarantine. When pooling all reasons for quarantine together, this experience was associated with higher odds of suicidal ideation and deliberate self-harm in the two weeks preceding the survey. These associations remained even after controlling for age, household income, having a pre-existing mental health condition, being unemployed due to the pandemic, and living alone. However, the associations with mental health differed across reasons for quarantine; those who were self-isolating specifically due to recent travel were not found to have higher odds of suicidal ideation or deliberate self-harm. Our research suggests the importance of accounting for the reason(s) for quarantine in the implementation of this critical public health measure to reduce the mental health impacts of this experience.


Language: en

Keywords

Public Health; Suicide; self-harm; Mental health; COVID-19; Quarantine; Self-isolation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print