Abstract

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many jurisdictions, including Canada, have made use of public health measures such as COVID-19 quarantine to reduce the transmission of the virus. To examine associations between these periods of quarantine and mental health, including suicidal ideation and deliberate self-harm, we examined data from a national survey of 3000 Canadian adults distributed between May 14-29, 2020. Notably, participants provided the reason(s) for quarantine. When pooling all reasons for quarantine together, this experience was associated with higher odds of suicidal ideation and deliberate self-harm in the two weeks preceding the survey. These associations remained even after controlling for age, household income, having a pre-existing mental health condition, being unemployed due to the pandemic, and living alone. However, the associations with mental health differed across reasons for quarantine; those who were self-isolating specifically due to recent travel were not found to have higher odds of suicidal ideation or deliberate self-harm. Our research suggests the importance of accounting for the reason(s) for quarantine in the implementation of this critical public health measure to reduce the mental health impacts of this experience.

