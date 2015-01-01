|
Yeo J, Knox CC, Hu Q. Risk Anal. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33314299
This study explores disaster recovery communication in the digital era. In particular, this study analyzes Twitter communication data corresponding to the 2016 Southern Louisiana flood recovery process and examines patterns and characteristics of long-term recovery communication. Based on network and sentiment analyses of the longitudinal Twitter data, the study identifies the dynamic changes in participants' numbers, dominant voices, and sentiments in social media communication during the long-term recovery process. From the additional content analysis of relevant news articles, in-depth contextual information is provided to support and supplement the findings.
Language: en
Twitter; 2016 Southern Louisiana Flood; Disaster recovery communication; longitudinal social media data