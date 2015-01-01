|
Preece D, Kiekens G, Boyes M, Mortier P, Nock M, Kessler R, Bruffaerts R, Hasking P. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
33319416
OBJECTIVE: The Interpersonal Theory of Suicide (IPTS) posits fearlessness of death and pain tolerance as two components of suicide capability. The German Capability for Suicide Questionnaire (GCSQ) is the first measure of both these components, but few data are available on its psychometrics. We (a) examined the psychometric properties of the GCSQ and used it to test (b) the latent structure of suicide capability and (c) its associations with suicidal behavior.
Language: en
factor analysis; German Capability for Suicide Questionnaire; Interpersonal Theory of Suicide; measurement; suicide capability