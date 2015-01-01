Abstract

For a decade, researchers working in the area of road safety have started exploring the use of driving behavior data for a better understanding of the causes related to road accidents. A review of the literature reveals the excellent potential of naturalistic driving studies carried out by collecting vehicle performance data and driver behavior data during normal, impaired, and safety-critical situations. An in-depth understanding of driver behavior helps analyze and implement pre-crash safety measures - the development of enforcement policies, infrastructure design, and intelligent vehicle safety systems. The present paper attempts to review the naturalistic driving studies that have been undertaken so far. The paper begins with an overview of different methods for collecting unobtrusive driver behavior data during their day to day trip, followed by a discussion of various factors affecting driving behavior and their influence on vehicle performance parameters. The paper also discusses the strategies mentioned in the literature for improving driving behavior using naturalistic driving studies to enhance road safety. Some of the major findings of this review suggest that i) driver behavior is a major cause in the majority of the road accidents ii) drivers generally reduce their speed and increases headway as a compensatory measure to reduce the workload imposed during distracting activity and adverse weather conditions iii) mobile phone has emerged as a potential device for collecting naturalistic driving data and, iv) improvement in driving behavior can be achieved by providing feedback to the drivers about their driving behavior. This can be done by implementing usage-based insurance schemes such as pay as you drive (PAYD), pay how you drive (PHYD), and manage how you drive (MHYD). While a considerable amount of research has been done to analyze driving behavior under naturalistic conditions, some areas which are yet to be explored are highlighted in the present paper.

