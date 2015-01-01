Abstract

Studies show high correlations between drivers' off-road glance duration or pattern and the frequency of crashes. Understanding drivers' use of peripheral vision to detect and react to threats is essential to modelling driver behavior and, eventually, preventing crashes caused by visual distraction. A between-group experiment with 83 participants was conducted in a high-fidelity driving simulator. Each driver in the experiment was exposed to an unexpected, critical, lead vehicle deceleration, when performing a self-paced, visual-manual, tracking task at different horizontal visual eccentricity angles (12°, 40° and 60°). The effect of visual eccentricity on threat detection, glance and brake response times was analyzed. Contrary to expectations, the driver glance response time was found to be independent of the eccentricity angle of the secondary task. However, the brake response time increased with increasing task eccentricity, when measured from the driver's gaze redirection to the forward roadway. High secondary task eccentricity was also associated with a low threat detection rate and drivers were predisposed to perform frequent on-road check glances while executing the task. These observations indicate that drivers use peripheral vision to collect evidence for braking during off-road glances. The insights will be used in extensions of existing driver models for virtual testing of critical longitudinal situations, to improve the representativeness of the simulation results.

Language: en