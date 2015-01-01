SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Trombetta A, Barbi E. Acta Paediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/apa.15721

PMID

33315245

Abstract

It is illegal to sell alcohol to individuals under 18 years old in Italy, but quite common for older adolescents to consume alcohol with friends (1). Adolescents share an experience reserved for adults as they enter a different phase of life together and most survive without damage, or addiction, but rare experiences of acute alcoholic intoxication. Drinking alcohol can be a social ritual that differs from searching for extreme emotions, binge drinking or partying at a rave.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print