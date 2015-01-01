Abstract

It is illegal to sell alcohol to individuals under 18 years old in Italy, but quite common for older adolescents to consume alcohol with friends (1). Adolescents share an experience reserved for adults as they enter a different phase of life together and most survive without damage, or addiction, but rare experiences of acute alcoholic intoxication. Drinking alcohol can be a social ritual that differs from searching for extreme emotions, binge drinking or partying at a rave.

Language: en