Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Exposure to intimate partner violence has been found to be associated with a multitude of poor health and quality of life outcomes. Among the risks exacerbated by intimate partner violence is prenatal depression. Resilience is hypothesized to protect against psychopathology after exposure to a traumatic influence. The present study aims to investigate resilience as a moderator of the effect of exposure to intimate partner violence on prenatal depression among pregnant women in Moshi, Tanzania.



MATERIAL AND METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, nested within a larger longitudinal study, pregnant women receiving antenatal care were interviewed about exposure to intimate partner violence, signs of depression using the Edinburgh Postpartum Depression Scale, and resilience using the abbreviated Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale. Logistic regression was used to test the effect of the interaction term of resilience and exposure to intimate partner violence during pregnancy on the risk of high level of signs of depression.



RESULTS: In total, 1013 women completed all interviews, 300 women reported exposure to intimate partner violence, and 113 had high levels of signs of depression. Mean resilience score was 14.26 (SD=9.45). Exposure to intimate partner violence was correlated with signs of depression (adjusted odds ratio: 6.49, confidence interval: 3.75 - 11.24). Resilience was not correlated with signs of depression, nor was the interaction term of resilience and exposure to intimate partner violence.



CONCLUSIONS: The study did not find that resilience acted as a moderator of the effect of exposure to intimate partner violence during pregnancy on the risk of prenatal depression. The cross-sectional design of the study may not be well suited to investigate resilience, which could take time to manifest. The abbreviated Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale has not been validated in a Tanzanian setting, or in the Swahili version. Practitioners should take note that all women and families affected by intimate partner violence should be afforded relevant assistance from social services, law enforcement, health care practitioners, and other relevant services, regardless of their apparent level of resilience.

