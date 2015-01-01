SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rangel-Malo RV, Molina-Lopez A, Jiménez-Tapia A, Lopez-Jimenez LA, Carriedo Garcia-Morato P, Gonzalez-Forteza CF. Arch. Suicide Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13811118.2020.1845888

PMID

33308106

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Acute Suicide Risk (ASR) is widely evaluated at Emergency Departments (ED). Little is known about follow-up of ASR after psychiatric ED evaluation, and if there are differences within No ASR (NASR) counterparts at baseline and afterwards.

METHOD: We developed a naturalistic, 3-month follow-up study of adult patients from a psychiatric ED in Mexico City. Depressive patients who asked voluntarily for an emergency consultation from July 1 to December 1, 2014, were included. We compared depression severity, suicidal ideation, adherence to treatment, and perceived social support scales both in ASR and NASR participants at baseline and follow-up interviews.

RESULTS: Participants (n = 120) were divided into ASR or NASR groups (n = 60 each). The ASR group obtained more negative scores in all scales at baseline evaluation. After three months, 85% (n = 51) of ASR and 75% (n = 45) of NASR completed the second interview. 5.21% (n = 3) of participants showed new suicidal behavior. At follow-up, the ASR group showed a higher relative response in depression scales and treatment adherence (p = 0.036), and lower scores in suicidal ideation scales than NASR group (p = 0.012). Perceived support from family was significantly higher in the NASR group (p = 0.016).

DISCUSSION: These relative higher responses in clinical scales suggest a paradoxical advantage of ASR over NASR patients, suggesting a hypothetical phenomenon similar to "The Tortoise and the Hare" effect. However, it is not applicable for all ASR patients.

RESULTS suggest suicidal patients experience stigma from their families. Further research and public health programs for ASR at ED should be implemented.


Language: en

Keywords

emergency department; depression; Acute suicidal risk

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print