Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the characteristics of head injury (HI) and its association with offending behaviour, psychological and neurobehavioral functioning, and cognitive performance in female prisoners.



METHODS: Using a cross-sectional design, female prisoners in the UK reporting a HI with a loss of consciousness (LOC) over ten minutes (n = 10) were compared with a group without a HI with LOC over ten minutes (n = 41) across a range of measures; including scores on standardized clinical questionnaires and performance-based cognitive assessments. Semi-structured clinical interviews assessed HI and forensic history, with forensic history triangulated against the prison database.



RESULTS: Domestic abuse was the most frequently reported cause of HI. The HI with LOC group had been to prison a greater number of times and had committed a greater number violent offences. No significant difference was found on self-reported psychological and neurobehavioral measures, or between the groups' cognitive functioning on neuropsychological tests.



CONCLUSIONS: Psychosocial factors such as trauma may contribute to higher rates of violent offending and imprisonment in those with a HI with LOC. Domestic abuse is an important factor in HI amongst female prisoners. Forensic screening and interventions need to be designed, adapted and evaluated with consideration of trauma and HI.

Language: en