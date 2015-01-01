|
Citation
|
Martínez-Alés G, Cruz Rodríguez JB, Lázaro P, Domingo-Relloso A, Barrigón ML, Angora R, Rodríguez-Vega B, Jiménez-Sola E, Sánchez-Castro P, Román-Mazuecos E, Villoria L, Ortega AJ, Navio M, Stanley B, Rosenheck R, Baca-Garcia E, Bravo-Ortiz MF. Can. J. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Rentabilité d'une intervention de contact et d'un programme de psychothérapie pour la prévention du suicide après le congé de l'hôpital
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Canadian Psychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33317338
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To determine the cost-effectiveness of 2 strategies for post-discharge suicide prevention, an Enhanced Contact intervention based on repeated in-person and telephone contacts, and an individual 2-month long problem-solving Psychotherapy program, in comparison to facilitated access to outpatient care following a suicide attempt.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; cost-effectiveness; psychotherapy; contact interventions; real-world data