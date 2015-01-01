|
Citation
|
Jang SY, Rou WS, Kim SH, Lee BS, Eun HS. Clin. Mol. Hepatol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Korean Association for the Study of the Liver)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33317246
|
Abstract
|
Background & Aims: Current evidence suggests that liver cirrhosis (LC) causes severe psychological stress and depression, which are risk factors for suicide. Although previous studies reported the association between LC and suicidal thoughts, little is known of its effect on suicidal deaths. Therefore, this study was undertaken to investigate the effect of new-onset LC on suicide.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Risk; Suicide; Depression; Liver cirrhosis; Psychological Distress