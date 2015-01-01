SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Abu-Rmeileh NME, Alderete E, Husseini A, Livaudais-Toman J, Pérez-Stable EJ. Confl. Health 2020; 14(1): e87.

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s13031-020-00332-7

33317610

BACKGROUND: Exposure to violence in youth may be associated with substance use and other adverse health effects. This study examined cigarette smoking in two middle-income areas with different levels and types of exposure to violence.

METHODS: Association of exposure to verbal and physical violence with cigarette smoking in the West Bank oPt (2008) and in Jujuy Argentina (2006) was examined using cross-sectional surveys of 14 to 17-year old youth in 7th to 10th grade using probabilistic sampling.

RESULTS: Violence exposure rates were more than double for Palestinian girls (99.6% vs. 41.2%) and boys (98.7% vs. 41.1%) compared with Argentinians. The rate of current cigarette smoking was significantly higher among Argentinian girls compared with Palestinian girls (33.1% vs. 7.1%, p < 0.001). Exposure to verbal violence from family and to physical violence increased the odds of current cigarette smoking, respectively, among Argentinian girls (aOR = 1.3, 95% CI = 1.0-1.7; aOR = 2.5, 95%CI = 1.7-3.8), Palestinian girls (aOR 2.2, 95%CI = 1.1-2.4; aOR = 2.0, 95%CI = 1.1-3.6) and Argentinian boys (aOR = 1.5, 95%CI = 1.1-2.0; aOR = 2.2, 95%CI = 1.6-3.0), but not among Palestinian boys.

CONCLUSION: Findings highlight the importance of producing context and gender specific evidence from exposure to violence, to inform and increase the impact of targeted smoking prevention strategies.


Language: en

VIOLENCE; SMOKING; GENDER; CROSS-COUNTRY; YOUTH

