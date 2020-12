Abstract

PURPOSE of review: This review aims to summarize and critically evaluate the current literature on the associations between individual and socio-cultural factors that increase risk for cannabis use disorder (CUD), and policy change.



Recent findings: Epidemiological studies show that areas with permissive legal cannabis climates are associated with greater individual risk factors for CUD. This includes: (1) higher rates of edible consumption and vaping, (2) higher delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) potency and lower cannabidiol (CBD) levels, and, (3) younger age of initiation of use.



Summary: A change in the socio-cultural level, such as shifts in the legalization of cannabis, could interact with individual-level factors in their associations with CUD. There is currently a lack of empirical studies that evaluate this interaction. We propose that future research consider a bioecological framework for CUD to allow for a comprehensive understanding of the effects of legal climate that could inform policy and clinical practice.

