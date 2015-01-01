Abstract

Climate-related extreme geophysical events are among critical global challenges, and Sri Lanka is the second most-affected nation. To minimize disaster impacts and enhance the livability of human settlements, the concept of building community resilience has become crucial in disaster management and preparedness. This paper presents key results and recommendations from an integrated approach to post-disaster recovery interventions and improvements in preparedness activities, to reduce the impact of future disasters and associated risks. We tackled this goal by undertaking a reflective assessment using a case of post-disaster recovery interventions after the floods and landslides of May 2017 in three districts of Sri Lanka. This study emphasizes the need for capitalizing the immediate post-disaster response period to integrate risk reduction and resilience-building activities from the early stages of the recovery timeline. Preparedness and resilience enhancement activities need to align with the Sri Lanka Community Resilience Framework as it can help optimally utilize time and resources to enhance resilience in resources-limited contexts.



