Abstract

Although intimate partner violence (IPV) is well-established as a highly prevalent global issue, research examining the experience of health providers who screen women at risk for IPV is scarce. We aimed to explore the experience of midwives in primary health care centers in Santiago, Chile, regarding identification of at-risk women and barriers to screening. We highlight the intersection of complex issues of global relevance, such as culture, language, provider-patient relationships, and allocation of time and resources. In our results, we illustrate the importance of providing midwives extended time, interpreter services, and cross-cultural education to address IPV in their transcultural context.

