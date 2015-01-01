SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zeng D, Wu X. Health Place 2020; 67: e102472.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.healthplace.2020.102472

33316602

• A significant proportion of respondents are exposed to death by suicide in the residential neighborhood.
• Adult respondents exposed to death by suicide had a higher risk of mental distress symptoms.
• Both the logistic regression and geographically weighted logistic regression models are estimated.
• The association detected depends on the spatiotemporal proximity of respondents to suicide events.


Language: en

Spatiotemporal analysis; Exposure to suicide; Mental distress symptoms; Residential neighborhood

