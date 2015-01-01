• A significant proportion of respondents are exposed to death by suicide in the residential neighborhood.
• Adult respondents exposed to death by suicide had a higher risk of mental distress symptoms.
• Both the logistic regression and geographically weighted logistic regression models are estimated.
• The association detected depends on the spatiotemporal proximity of respondents to suicide events.
Language: en
Keywords
Spatiotemporal analysis; Exposure to suicide; Mental distress symptoms; Residential neighborhood