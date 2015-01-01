Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are significant public health problems worldwide. However, most research on this association and risk of STIs has been conducted in Western countries and may not be generalizable to women living in different contexts, such as Thailand. We aimed to examine prevalence of IPV and identify factors associated with STIs among Thai women. Participants were patients aged 15-49 years attending two gynecology clinics at a university hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. Data were collected through an anonymous structured questionnaire, including sociodemographic characteristics, IPV, childhood abuse (CA), sexual risk behaviors, alcohol use, depressive symptoms, and self-reported STI diagnosis. Multivariate logistic regression analyses were used to examine factors associated with STI diagnosis. Among 400 participants, 84 (21%) had ever experienced at least one type of IPV in the past year. IPV, CA, age at first sex, multiple sexual partners, and alcohol use were significantly associated with STI-positive. Women who reported IPV (OR = 2.65, 95% CI = 1.11-6.28), experienced CA (OR = 5.59, 95% CI = 1.08-28.99), and had multiple sexual partners (OR = 1.39, 95% CI = 1.08-1.79) were significantly more likely to have an STI. Incorporation of IPV screening into general STIs screening is needed for this population to prevent and decrease IPV and STI consequences. Further research is also needed to understand the pathways linking IPV and STI risk to optimize the design of effective prevention interventions.

Language: en