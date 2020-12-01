Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study estimates the association between fall experiences during the last two years and risk of depression.



METHODS: Data from 9,355 subjects of the Korean Longitudinal Study of Ageing from 2006 to 2016 were included with baseline at 2006. To analyze the association between fall experiences during the last two years and depression, a generalized estimating equation (GEE) model and chi-square tests were used.



RESULTS: At baseline 2006, the odds ratio (OR) of depressive symptoms in those with fall experiences was 1.36 times higher (p <.0001) than those with non-fall experience. In those 64 years or younger and 65 years or older, the OR of depressive symptoms in fall experience was 1.45 times higher (p =0.003) and 1.34 times higher (p =0.000) than those with non-fall experience, respectively. In males and females, the OR of depressive symptoms in those with fall experience was 1.47 times higher (p 0.008) and 1.34 times higher (p =0.000) than those with non-fall experience, respectively.



CONCLUSION: Fall experiences during the last two years are associated with depressive symptoms. Therefore, self-reported screening for fall experiences might aid in population-based prevention strategies for depressive symptoms.

