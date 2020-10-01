|
Honrath P, Kohls G, Moore TM, Dogan I, Gur RC, Habel U, Konrad K, Reetz K, Gur RE. J. Adolesc. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33317916
PURPOSE: Disruptive behavior disorders (DBD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are externalizing disorders that frequently co-occur but also have distinct clinical characteristics. Identifying distinct neurocognitive phenotypes may help optimizing individual diagnosis and treatment of both disorders.
Language: en
ADHD; Disruptive behavior disorders; Externalizing disorders; Neuropsychology; Sex differences