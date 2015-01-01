Abstract

The South Asian culture disempowers individuals experiencing domestic violence (DV) from reporting victimization. Past research has found that confiding in and seeking help from friends/family is preferred. Therefore, it is important to gauge the knowledge of community members who may be contacted for support by victims. The goal of the study was to examine indirect experience with DV (knowing someone who experienced DV) and help-seeking resource preference among community members. This cross-sectional study included a sample of 468 South Asian men and women. Descriptive statistics were used to establish rates of indirect experience with DV. Hierarchical logistic regression was used to examine the correlates of recommending help-seeking. The overall findings suggested that community members knew more women than men who were victims. Of nine help-seeking resources, medical professionals were preferred. Regression findings identified gender, religiosity, generational position, family type, and gender-role attitudes as the correlates of recommending help-seeking. The study findings are beneficial in developing bystander interventions for use by community members to support their friends and family members who may be victims of DV. To reduce overall victimization, it is imperative for agencies to engage with community members along with victims.

