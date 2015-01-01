|
Akhter R, Wilson JK, Haque SE, Ahamed N. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33319617
This article identifies coping strategies used by economically empowered Bangladeshi women who are victims of intimate partner violence. Interviews were conducted with 19 employed women who experience abuse at the hands of their husbands and with eight community leaders. A "Cultural Biography" approach was used to determine respondents' understanding of cultural phenomena and to gain life histories from victims in order to explore coping strategies in response to the harm experienced.
Bangladesh; coping strategies; intimate partner violence; economic empowerment; public patriarchy