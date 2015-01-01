Abstract

We propose algorithms in Matlab that combine fuzzy graph, fuzzy chromatic number (FCN), and fuzzy inference system (FIS) to create traffic light assignment based on traffic flow, conflict, and queue length in an intersection. We evaluate the algorithms through two case studies each on a signalized intersection at Semarang City (Indonesia) and compare the result to the existing systems. The case studies show that the algorithm based on fuzzy graph-FCN-FIS could reduce traffic light cycle time on the intersections. We provide three results as follows:•A pseudocode to construct fuzzy graph of traffic data in an intersection.•Algorithm 1 is to Determine fuzzy graph model of a traffic light data and phase scheduling using FCN function which is presented using Matlab programming language.•Algorithm 2 is to Determine duration of green lights of each phase using Mamdani-FIS codes in Matlab.

Language: en