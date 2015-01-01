Abstract

Snake-bite is a well-known but fairly ignored medical problem in India. Lack of precise first aid knowledge for snake-bite is a substantial reason for its severe fatality in human beings. The present study is comprised of a pilot survey that assesses and evaluates the knowledge of people of different occupations (teachers, students, farmers, medical residents, and miscellaneous) about snakes and snake-bite management. The pilot survey was conducted through a well-structured open-ended questionnaire about experiences with snakes and snake-bites and first aid measures for accidental snake-bites. Proper knowledge of snakes and snake-bite management was either diminutive or absent in the majority of the subjects, especially amongst teachers. Even the medical professionals were not well acquainted with knowledge about snakes and snake-bite management. Only 13% knew about 'big four', 18% knew 'dry bite', and 21% of subjects knew about anti-snake venom (ASV) used in India. 39% of subjects knew about the whereabouts of traditional healer. Only 12% of subjects, mostly medical residents, knew of any bedside test for diagnosis of snake-bite, and 11% of respondents also knew of LD50 of Indian cobra. A well-timed first aid treatment is always decisive in the management of life-threatening snake-bite cases but the present survey has found that most of the study groups had inadequate and little misleading fundamental knowledge comprising regional snakes, first aid measures for accidental snake-bite, and welfare schemes for snake-bite victims. Therefore, the present study proposes to conduct more such appraisals and strengthening of education curricula on snake-bite that would surely inculcate an adequate level of primary skill in ignorant societies.

