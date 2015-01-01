Abstract

Mental health disorders are prevalent in patients with epilepsy, and adolescents are at particularly high risk. The reason for higher rates of anxiety, depression and suicide in young patients with epilepsy is likely multifactorial, and therefore the approach to treatment has proven challenging. In this review, we discuss important mental health topics for adolescents and young adults with epilepsy, as well as evidence for management. In the past several years, advances have been made in the transition of epilepsy care from pediatric to adult providers, creating a promising method for epilepsy patient engagement and empowerment. Future research into the mental health outcomes from these transition programs may lead to better strategies to support young patients with epilepsy.

