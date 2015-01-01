SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lym Y, Chen Z. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 150: e105920.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.aap.2020.105920

33316581

With recent increased attention to the consequences of distracted driving (DD), this research provides a comprehensive investigation of the role of the built environment on the severity of vehicle crashes caused by DD. Utilizing crash data collected from fifteen states in the United States for the period 2013-2017, the association between distracted driving crash severity and various built environment indicators was examined by the generalized ordered logit regression model. The results show that at a lower severity level, DD related crashes were found to be less severe at roundabouts or in urban areas, whereas the probability of injuries rather than property damage only (PDO) increases if an accident involves speeding or when occurring at an intersection or a curved road. Comparatively, at a higher severity level, the odds of severe (or fatal) injury involvement compared to minor injuries and PDO was found to be higher in a work-zone, a curved roadway, or when excessive speed was involved. Conversely, roundabouts and urban areas affected negatively in severe DD crash, which is consistent with the lower-level case. The study also reveals a state-specific variability of the influence of the built environment on the severity of DD related crashes. These findings provide a comprehensive understanding of the severity of DD related crashes for transportation safety planners or policymakers to develop customized policy recommendations, such as designing policies or roadway safety treatments, to curb the negative consequences of distracted driving.


Built environment; Crash severity safety; Distracted driving; Multiple states comparison

