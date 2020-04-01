|
Blankson PK, Nonvignon J, Aryeetey G, Aikins M. Afr. J. Emerg. Med. 2020; 10(Suppl 1): S44-S49.
(Copyright © 2020, African Federation for Emergency Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
33318901 PMCID
INTRODUCTION: Injuries remain a leading cause of death in many developing countries, accounting for more deaths than HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria combined. This study set out to determine the associated patient costs of reported injury cases at the Accident and Emergency Department of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra, Ghana.
Language: en
Injuries; Ghana; Direct cost; Economic; Household; Indirect cost; Intangible cost