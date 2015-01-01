|
Beach VL, Brown SL, Cukrowicz KC. Aging Ment. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33317336
Abstract
Older adults are at an elevated risk for passive suicide ideation. The interpersonal theory of suicide and the 3-step theory may provide a framework to better understand factors that contribute to passive suicide ideation among older adults. Specifically, this study aimed to test components of prominent suicide theories and examine the role of meaning in life in the associations between hopelessness, thwarted belongingness, perceived burdensomeness and passive suicide ideation among older adults. Participants were 243 adults aged 60 and older recruited from primary care settings in the southwest United States. We hypothesized that high meaning in life would weaken the associations between hopelessness, thwarted belongingness, perceived burdensomeness and passive suicide ideation.
Older adults; interpersonal theory of suicide; meaning in life; passive suicide ideation; three-step theory