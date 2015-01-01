Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Acquired brain damage is associated with a reduced capacity for empathy, and emerging evidence indicates that there may also be elevated levels of schizotypy. However, although a relationship between schizotypy and empathy has been identified in other populations, no study to date has tested whether this relationship is also evident following acquired brain damage, and if so, whether it is specific to certain types of brain damage, or specific types of empathy.



METHODS: People with acquired brain damage restricted to either frontal (N = 18) or non-frontal (N = 24) neural structures and demographically matched controls (N = 48) completed an assessment of schizotypy and a measure of empathy that differentiated between cognitive, emotional, and social skills empathy.



RESULTS: Relative to the control group, people with frontal and non-frontal brain injuries reported elevated schizotypy, with the frontal group also reporting lower social skills empathy. Only in the frontal group was there support for an association between schizotypy and empathy, and this was specific to the social skills component of empathy.



CONCLUSIONS: Schizotypy levels are elevated following brain damage, and frontal brain injury is linked to greater difficulties with the social skills component of empathy. Schizotypy appears to be an important consideration when understanding the link between empathy and frontal brain damage, with higher schizotypy levels associated with reduced social skills empathy in this population. Future research is now needed to establish whether problems with more implicit aspects of social understanding are relevant to understanding the relationship between schizotypy and poor social behavioural outcomes identified in other clinical groups that present with frontal brain damage.



PRACTITIONER POINTS: People with an acquired brain injury experience deficits in empathic processing as well as elevated levels of schizotypal traits. Schizotypy levels and social skills empathy were inversely related in people who had experienced a frontal acquired brain injury, suggesting that schizotypy might be important for understanding social skill difficulties in this particular population. These findings highlight the potential benefit of including social cognitive assessments and schizotypy measures in standard neuropsychological assessment batteries.

Language: en