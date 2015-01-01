|
Meimandi M, Fadavi-Ghaffari M, Taghizadeh G, Azad A, Lajevardi L. Clin. Gerontol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33320074
OBJECTIVES: The Falls Efficacy Scale (FES) has been developed to evaluate self-efficacy in avoiding falling during Basic Activities of Daily Living (BADL) and Single Item Question (SIQ) evaluates fear of falling (FOF) by asking a single question. These tools have some pros and cons, therefore, the present study aimed to evaluate and compare screening accuracy of Falls Efficacy Scale (FES) and Single Item Question (SIQ) in measuring FOF for older adults.
elderly; Accidental falls; geriatric assessment; nursing homes; aging; older Adults