Citation
Fayaz Farkhad B, Albarracín D. Econ. Hum. Biol. 2020; 40: e100963.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33310136
Abstract
Given the unprecedented level and duration of mitigation policies during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, it is not surprising that the public and the media have raised important questions about the potential for negative mental health consequences of the measures. To answer them, natural variability in policy implementation across US states and over time was analyzed to determine if mitigation policies correlated with Google searches for terms associated with symptoms of depression and anxiety.
Language: en
Keywords
Mental health; Social distancing; COVID-19 policies