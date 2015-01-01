Abstract

There is an increasing trend of ocular injury in modern conflict. This is compounded by the development of weapons with higher explosive and fragmentation power, resulting in increased severity and morbidity of injury. Explosions cause unique patterns of injury, with the majority a combination of primary and secondary blast mechanisms that are not often seen outside of combat or terror-related attacks [1]. In modern conflict zones up to 15.8% of all medical evacuations have sustained eye injuries [2], and the incidence of ocular trauma is also increased in terror attacks where explosive devices are used (Table 1). In 2019, following a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device detonation in Mogadishu, Somalia ocular injuries were found in 24.6% of survivors...

