SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fu XB. Zhonghua Shao Shang Za Zhi 2020; 37(1): e001.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Zhonghua yi xue hui)

DOI

10.3760/cma.j.cn501120-20201120-00486

PMID

33317222

Abstract

Emergent medical rescue for major disaster accidents and severe war trauma are the state demand. The fast and effective emergent medical rescue depends on the establishment of integrated emergent medical rescue system. We discuss the importance and necessity of establishment of integrated emergent medical rescue system with Chinese characteristics and its main contents in very important regional strategy of China.


Language: zh

Keywords

Medicine; Wounds and injuries; Rescue system

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print