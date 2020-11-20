|
Fu XB. Zhonghua Shao Shang Za Zhi 2020; 37(1): e001.
PMID
33317222
Emergent medical rescue for major disaster accidents and severe war trauma are the state demand. The fast and effective emergent medical rescue depends on the establishment of integrated emergent medical rescue system. We discuss the importance and necessity of establishment of integrated emergent medical rescue system with Chinese characteristics and its main contents in very important regional strategy of China.
Language: zh
Medicine; Wounds and injuries; Rescue system