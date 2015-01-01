|
Krause S, Radomsky AS. J. Behav. Ther. Exp. Psychiatry 2020; 71: e101633.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
33321247
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Mental contamination (i.e., contamination concerns that arise in the absence of direct contact with a contaminant) is a common symptom in obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Cognitive theories suggest that it results from individuals' misinterpretations of perceived violations. Cognitive theories of OCD also highlight the importance of appraisals of inflated responsibility in the maintenance of other OCD symptoms. However, the role of responsibility in mental contamination has not yet been examined experimentally. The present study examined the role of perceived responsibility and violation in the relationship between workplace sexual harassment imagery and subsequent mental contamination.
Language: en
Responsibility; Sexual harassment; Dirty kiss; Mental contamination; OCD