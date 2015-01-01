|
Handelzalts JE, Stringer MK, Menke RA, Muzik M. J. Child Fam. Stud. 2020; 29(2): 502-513.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
33311967 PMCID
OBJECTIVES: Although the associations between religion and spirituality and mental health and trauma have been studied extensively across various populations, relatively few studies have focused on the postpartum period. This study aimed to shed light on specific domains of religiosity and spirituality that may be resiliency factors for positive postpartum adjustment defined as low depression and high quality of life in mothers oversampled for childhood trauma histories.
Language: en
Trauma; Depression; Quality of life; Forgiveness; Postpartum; Religion; Spirituality