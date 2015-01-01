Abstract

Domestic violence (DV) is a worldwide societal problem affecting victims of all ages. While a sizable body of DV literature primarily surrounding young adults exists, research on DV among older individuals has received less attention. Yet, older non-victims and DV victims alike face unique challenges not experienced by younger age groups, such as socialization favoring traditional values, and loved ones who become unable to care for themselves. Less is known, however, about factors that influence older women's attitudes toward traditional values. Using a sample of women age 50 and older, including both victims and non-victims, the current study addressed this gap in research by examining whether age or the women's loved one's ability to care for themselves have an effect on attitudes toward traditional values. A discussion of the findings is provided, as well as policy implications and suggestions for future research.

