Abstract

Repeat referral to adult protective services APS (recurrence) is a much-discussed topic among APS agencies as it may indicate ongoing harm, yet there is limited research examining prevalence or causes. This paper provides a foundational investigation of recurrence within a California APS county program. Drawing from thirty-three months of de-identified reports, we used logistic regression to examine the impact of intake report characteristics on repeat referral within one year after baseline case closure. One-fifth of the sample was recurrent (19.9%, n=987/4,958), with self-neglect being the most common type of report to recur (14.3%, n=307/2,141). Overall recurrence was predicted by female gender, older age, living alone, and multiple elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation (ANE) types reported at baseline, and report placed by social service provider, friends, family, landlords, and victim self-reports. Reporters personally related to the victim and social service providers are potential partners in identifying ANE, and alternate intervention approaches may be necessary.

