Citation
Stigliano G, Miuli A, Vizziello A, Altomare AI, Lalli A, Alessi MC, Sociali A, Rucco A, Vannini C, Martinotti G, Di Giannantonio M. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
33315542
Abstract
The recreational use of novel synthetic opioids (NSOs) is increasing, especially among the youngest part of the population. We conducted a naturalistic observational survey. The main outcome was to assess the use and the knowledge of NSOs among the youngest population in Italy. A sociodemographic questionnaire was also administrated. Nine hundred twenty questionnaires were completed. Fentanyl was the most used NSO (1.63% of the subjects). In all, 14.3% of the sample revealed awareness of NSOs. Although the diffusion in Italy is small, the large knowledge of NSOs requires future monitoring of this phenomenon.
Language: en
Keywords
Opioids; fentanyl; surveys; opiate abuses