Abstract

The recreational use of novel synthetic opioids (NSOs) is increasing, especially among the youngest part of the population. We conducted a naturalistic observational survey. The main outcome was to assess the use and the knowledge of NSOs among the youngest population in Italy. A sociodemographic questionnaire was also administrated. Nine hundred twenty questionnaires were completed. Fentanyl was the most used NSO (1.63% of the subjects). In all, 14.3% of the sample revealed awareness of NSOs. Although the diffusion in Italy is small, the large knowledge of NSOs requires future monitoring of this phenomenon.

