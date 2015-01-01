SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Stigliano G, Miuli A, Vizziello A, Altomare AI, Lalli A, Alessi MC, Sociali A, Rucco A, Vannini C, Martinotti G, Di Giannantonio M. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15332640.2020.1852143

33315542

The recreational use of novel synthetic opioids (NSOs) is increasing, especially among the youngest part of the population. We conducted a naturalistic observational survey. The main outcome was to assess the use and the knowledge of NSOs among the youngest population in Italy. A sociodemographic questionnaire was also administrated. Nine hundred twenty questionnaires were completed. Fentanyl was the most used NSO (1.63% of the subjects). In all, 14.3% of the sample revealed awareness of NSOs. Although the diffusion in Italy is small, the large knowledge of NSOs requires future monitoring of this phenomenon.


Language: en

Opioids; fentanyl; surveys; opiate abuses

