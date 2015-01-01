Abstract

The united states is in the midst of an evolving opioid epidemic, involving drugs ranging from prescription opioids to illicit and synthetic opioids such as heroin and fentanyl. Drug overdose is now the most common cause of death in the United States, and opioids are involved in almost half of these deaths, with opioid-related overdose deaths increasing by more than threefold in the last decade (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC], 2019). Unfortunately, among individuals with opioid use disorder (OUD), treatment is underutilized (Novak et al., 2019). A significant proportion of individuals with OUD are uninsured, and affordability is the primary reason for patients with OUD to forgo treatment (Novak et al., 2019). Research has shown that insurance coverage is a major factor in whether patients who need treatment are able to access it, especially in the context of the opioid crisis (McKenna, 2017)...

