Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study assesses the validity of a self-reported mental health problem (MHP) diagnosis as the reason for a work absence of 5 days or more compared with a physician-certified MHP diagnosis related to the same work absence. The potential modifying effect of absence duration on validity is also examined.



METHODS: A total of 709 participants (1031 sickness absence episodes) were selected and interviewed. Total per cent agreement, Cohen's kappa, sensitivity and specificity values were calculated using the physician-certified MHP diagnosis related to a given work absence as the reference standard. Stratified analyses of total agreement, sensitivity and specificity values were also examined by duration of work absence (5-20 workdays,>20 workdays).



RESULTS: Total agreement value for self-reported MHP was 90%. Cohen's kappa value was substantial (0.74). Sensitivity was 77% and specificity was 95%. Absences of more than 20 workdays had a better sensitivity than absences of shorter duration. A high specificity was observed for both short and longer absence episodes.



CONCLUSION: This study showed high specificity and good sensitivity of self-reported MHP diagnosis compared with physician-certified MHP diagnosis for the same work absence. Absences of longer durations had a better sensitivity.

Language: en