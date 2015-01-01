Abstract

The present research hypothesized that negative life events are related to suicide ideation through the chain mediation of negative affect and life satisfaction. A sample of 566 undergraduates completed questionnaires investigating suicidal ideation, negative life events, negative affect, and life satisfaction. The results indicated a significant chain mediation from negative life events to suicidal ideation through negative affect and life satisfaction. The present study showed that negative affect and life satisfaction are important mediators of the association between negative life events and suicidal ideation in undergraduates. Concerning suicide prevention among undergraduates, attention should be paid to negative affect and life satisfaction.

