Abstract

PURPOSE: The current study examined how wearing a heavy backpack influences children's street crossing behaviors.



METHOD: Using a fully-immersive virtual reality system, numerous indices of children's street crossing behaviors (7-13 years) were measured both when wearing a heavy backpack (12% of bodyweight) and when not doing so.



RESULTS: A heavy backpack slowed walking speed. However, any potential increase in risk from this was counteracted by compensatory actions that included: the selection of larger inter-vehicle gaps to cross into; greater efficiency in initiating the crossing (reduced start delay); and increased walking speed when in the path of the approaching vehicle. Ultimately, there was no greater risk outcome (time left to spare) compared to children's performance when not wearing a backpack. There were no age or sex differences.



CONCLUSION: When tested in ways that preserve perceptual-motor coupling in traffic situations, children strategically responded to maintain their safety despite wearing a heavy backpack that slowed their walking speed. Previous conclusions that a backpack increases pedestrian injury risk is likely an artifact of the testing method used.

