Abstract

BACKGROUND: A Medical Acute Care Unit (MACU) was established at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital (CHBAH) to provide comprehensive medical specialist care to the patients presenting with acute medical emergencies. Improved healthcare delivery systems at the MACU may result in shorter hospital stays, better outcomes, and less mortality.



Objectives: The study's objective was to describe the demographics, diagnoses, disease patterns, and outcomes, including patient's mortality, admitted to the MACU at CHBAH.



Methods: Records of 200 patients admitted, between March 2015 to August 2015, to the MACU at CHBAH were reviewed. Patient demographics, diagnosis at admission, duration of stay, and outcomes were documented. Patients transferred to the medical ward, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), or discharge. The leading causes of mortality were documented.



Results: Of the 200 patients, 59% were females. The patients' mean age was 46 (17.2) years, and the mean duration of stay at the MACU was 1.45 (1.25) days. Non-communicable diseases accounted for 76% of admissions. The most frequently diagnosed conditions included: diabetic ketoacidosis acidosis (DKA) and hyperosmolar non-ketotic (HONK) (17.5%), non-accidental self-poisoning (16%), hypertensive emergencies (9.5%), decompensated cardiac failure (8%) and ischemic heart disease (7%). Infectious diseases comprised 14% of the diagnoses, of which cases of pneumonia were the most common (5%). Most patients (77.5%) were transferred to medical wards, 12% to ICU, while 10% demised at the MACU. The leading causes of death included sepsis (25%), DKA/HONK (20%), non-accidental self-poisoning (10%), and cardiac failure (10%).



Conclusion: Non-communicable diseases, particularly diabetic emergencies, were the leading causes of admission to the MACU at CHBAH. During the study period, high rates of case improvement, patient discharge, shorter hospital stay, and less mortality were observed. The leading cause of mortality was sepsis related.

