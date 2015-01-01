Abstract

This paper investigates the impact of the recent criminalisation of humanitarian actors engaged in search and rescue (SAR) activities for migrants in distress in the Mediterranean Sea, focussing particularly on the impact on the motivation and engagement of humanitarian volunteers in Greece. We argue that criminalisation is aimed at reducing SAR activities and thus removing perceived 'pull factors' for migrants. We locate this phenomenon within the broader trend of policing and punishing those who assist migrants to deter them and prevent others from engaging in such activities. We find that efforts to criminalise can have unintended effects by motivating and mobilising volunteers, as well as generating public attention and support for them. However, the negative consequences of criminalisation are far-reaching, including contributing to a high mortality rate for those crossing the Mediterranean without SAR capabilities as well as heightened risks of violence against migrants and those who help them. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

Language: en