Abu-Zaid A. Educ. Health Change Learn. Pract. 2020; 33(2): 79-80.
I enrolled in a medical school to pursue a career as a physician. However, during the 3rd year of medical school, this career route changed when I undertook five self-led extracurricular research activities and communicated their findings in indexed journals. The inquiry-driven learning, the notion of exploring the unknown, and the opportunity to uncover new knowledge - as seen in research - have always been a source of delight and rewarding challenge. Since then, I have been strongly interested in a prospective research-focused academic medicine career. Research scholarship, gauged by the excellence of scientific publications, is instrumental to a future academic medicine career.[1] To that end, I sought my first research partnership with a "senior" faculty (the mentor) as a wise footstep to enhance the quality and accelerate the quantity of my pool of scholarly publications.
